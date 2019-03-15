Ray Winstone warns of Brexit 'rebellion'

Video

Actor Ray Winstone has said he fears a "rebellion" over the handling of Brexit.

The Commons has twice rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, and voted by a majority of more than 200 to ask the European Union (EU) to delay the UK's departure.

Winstone, who lives in Roydon, Essex, said leaving the EU without a deal would be better than holding another referendum.

"Now they're talking about having another vote," he told BBC Essex. "Well, I think there'd be rebellion."

The Bishop of Colchester, Roger Morris, said: "We don't need to rebel.

"We can reach out across the divisions and to people with whom we disagree and show kindness."