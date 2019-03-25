Bus driver 'misjudges' flood tide

Video

A bus was left stranded in water after a driver misjudged a road flooded by the high tide.

Witnesses said the Stephensons' bus, which was travelling from Southend to Paglesham, overtook a queue of traffic and went into the water during high tide at Wallasea Island, Essex, on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and helped rescue the driver and single passenger who were unhurt.

Witness Ann May said the driver "completely misjudged it and went into the creek", adding it was "totally unbelievable".

The bus company said a investigation was under way.