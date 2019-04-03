The families living in old office blocks

Video

Families re-homed in converted office blocks have spoken of living in unsuitable and isolated accommodation, with drug-fuelled neighbours and car parks for playgrounds.

About 1,000 temporary homes have been created in former offices in Harlow, Essex, following a relaxation in planning rules. Many house people from London who cannot find permanent accommodation in the capital.

One mother told the BBC her children ate and drank on their beds as there was not enough room for a table and chairs in her flat.

Another spoke of seeing neighbours with crack pipes and needles in the corridors, with blood spattered on the walls.