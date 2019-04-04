Robot wars: 'I think we'll do pretty well'

Video

"Against other teams, I think we'll do pretty well," - fighting talk from pupils in Essex who have won their way to a robot championship world final.

The five-strong team from North Primary School in Colchester will compete against 400 teams at the Vex IQ Challenge in America.

The children designed, built and programmed their robot 'Jawty'. It has to perform tasks in under a minute.

Sheila Walker, an IT technician at the school, said: "I can't express how proud of the children I am."