'Cupcake' hurled in 12-minute 'road rage'

Video

A pick-up truck was allegedly rammed by a car, chased for 12 minutes and repeatedly forced to stop during a road rage incident caught on dashcam.

Two men were seen getting out of a stolen Audi and throwing items at the victim's vehicle, which the driver said included a large bottle of water and a pink cupcake.

It happened on the A127 near Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, soon after 08:00 on 13 January.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Chelmsford, said it was “unprovoked” and left him and his partner “scared”.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, said his Mitsubishi was written-off after the incident.

Essex Police released the footage and said it wanted to trace the men in the car.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.