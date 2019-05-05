'Confidence boosting'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The wig shop boosting transgender women's confidence
Nicole Davenport says a wig shop that provides fashion advice for transgender people has helped give her a huge boost in confidence.
She and many others have become regular clients at the shop operating in a converted wooden cabin in Julie Abraham's garden in Canvey, Essex.
Ms Abraham said she realised there was a shortage of places where transgender clients could go to try on wigs without feeing judged.
-
05 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-48150641/the-wig-shop-boosting-transgender-women-s-confidenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window