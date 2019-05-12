Muddy riverbed race draws in hundreds

Video

Hundreds of hardy competitors have battled their way across a muddy riverbed to raise money for charity.

The Maldon Mud Race sees participants run, leap and crawl across a 400m (1,312ft) stretch of the River Blackwater in Essex at low tide as they look to be crowned the winner.

The annual springtime event attracts people from across Europe and regularly raises tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.

Race chairman Brian Farrington said: "We are hoping to raise even more money for the charities."