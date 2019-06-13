Media player
Beyonce stunt double: 'I want to shoot for England'
A stunt woman who has worked as a double for Beyonce and been in numerous films is hoping to become an international skeet shooter.
Amanda Foster, from Chelmsford, Essex, has performed stunts in films including Harry Potter, the Fast and the Furious and Rogue One.
She now hopes to represent England in a skeet shooting competition in August.
13 Jun 2019
