Open-top bus tour for Sunday league team

Video

A Sunday league football team has celebrated winning the premier division with an open-top bus parade.

Essex-based Duckpond FC spent £4,000 on a double-decker bus, a plane banner and advertising to celebrate being crowned the Colchester and District champions.

Player-manager Michael Hammond said he wanted "the world to know we won".

"We've won all the divisions now - we're officially the best Sunday league team in Essex," he said.

In total, the Harwich side won 15 out of 16 matches this season.