Industrial estate blaze smoke seen for miles

Flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen rising from a fire at an industrial estate in Essex.

It began at about 11:00 BST in Shoeburyness but was under control by 13:30, Essex Fire Service said.

About 50 firefighters were called to the building, which a witness said was a polystyrene factory.

The blaze caused severe damage to the roof, which collapsed due to the extreme heat.