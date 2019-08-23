Media player
Clacton Airshow: Fireworks flight thrills airshow visitors
Thousands of visitors to the Essex coast have been gazing skywards to enjoy the 28th annual Clacton Airshow.
The display included the return of the popular twilight flights, there was also a Battle of Britain memorial flight with a Spitfire, a Hurricane and a Lancaster bomber.
Organisers said they were expecting up to 250,000 people over the two days of the airshow.
The council said the event brought in about £5m to the local economy.
