Fire burns through seaside fishmongers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Leigh-on-Sea fishmongers fire tackled by crews
A fire has broken out at a fishmongers on the Essex coast.
Five crews attended the fire at Leigh Fishermans Co-op on Leigh High Street early on Tuesday.
Resident Brian Gobey, who shot the video from a nearby footbridge, said the building was "part of our history".
The building was "a couple of hundred years old" and the roof was "completely gone", he added.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-49565887/leigh-on-sea-fishmongers-fire-tackled-by-crewsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window