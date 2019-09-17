'Critically-endangered' leopard cubs born at zoo

Video

Two Amur leopard cubs, which are "critically-endangered" in the wild, have been born at Colchester Zoo.

The pair are the first for parents Esra and Crispin, who are involved in an international breeding programme.

Amur leopards originate from eastern Russia and north-east China and their numbers are dwindling, with less than 100 left in the wild.

Colchester Zoo said it was the first time Amur leopards had bred on site.

The cubs, which are in good health, should emerge from their den in the next few weeks.