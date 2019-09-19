Video

A teenager who lost her legs and arms after meningitis as a toddler has said she hopes to take part in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

Ellie Challis, 15, learned to swim to feel independent and safer in water but has since gone on to break a European and a World Championship record in the pool.

She also plays volleyball at her school in Frinton-on-Sea, in Essex, and enjoys snowboarding.

She said she was inspired to start swimming after "seeing other people like me".