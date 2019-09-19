Drivers swerve as barriers shut at level crossings

Video

CCTV has captured the moment drivers darted across two level crossings in Essex while dodging the closing barriers.

The life-threatening incidents occurred at East Gates in Colchester and Manningtree on the same day in September.

Rupert Lown, Network Rail Anglia’s director of safety, said it was "extremely lucky no-one was injured, but the outcome could be very different next time".

"Barriers and lights are there to protect drivers from the oncoming trains which travel up to 100mph on those particular lines," he added.