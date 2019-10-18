Gang drags Aldi cash machine from store

Video

CCTV footage shows a gang stealing a cash machine from an Aldi supermarket in Essex.

The members of the ram-raid gang, which threw fire extinguishers at pursuing police cars during a high-speed chase, have been jailed.

The eight men, several of whom are from the same family, stole £165,000 in a string of smash-and-grab ATM raids.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the group stole vehicles with a combined value of about £400,000 to use as getaway cars.