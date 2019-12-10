Pupils clap in memory of classmate killed by car

Video

Classmates of a boy killed by a car outside his school have held a minute's applause in his memory.

Harley Watson, 12, was among a group of pupils hit outside Debden Park High School in Loughton, Essex, on 2 December.

The school said clapping in tribute felt more "appropriate" than a silence as he was a "keen football fan".

A message on its Facebook page said: "We have been inundated with messages of support from schools all over the country."

An inquest into Harley's death which opened earlier confirmed he died of a severe head injury.

Terence Glover, 51, of Loughton, has been charged with Harley's murder and 10 counts of attempted murder. He will next appear in court in January.