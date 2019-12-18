Video

A 11-year-old girl who lost her sight is able to read her favourite Harry Potter books again after being given a £3,500 smart camera.

Ann-Marie, from Southend, went blind after she was diagnosed with brain cancer three years ago.

The technology reads the text for her and it can also recognise faces, products and colours.

Charity Gold Geese, which supports children with cancer, gave Ann-Marie the OrCam MyEye 2 device.

Her mother, Nancy, said: "When I see the happiness in her eyes, it gives me life."