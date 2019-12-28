Light-painting: How to create an orb

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colchester light painter Andy Neal explains how to create an orb
Photographer Andy Neal likes to go out after dark in order to paint in and around Essex with light.
A wildlife photographer in the day, he wanted something to shoot when the daylight has faded and so a love of light-painting began.
Here he explains how to paint the "quintessential" light orb.
-
28 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-50902558/colchester-light-painter-andy-neal-explains-how-to-create-an-orbRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window