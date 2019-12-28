Light-painting: How to create an orb
Colchester light painter Andy Neal explains how to create an orb

Photographer Andy Neal likes to go out after dark in order to paint in and around Essex with light.

A wildlife photographer in the day, he wanted something to shoot when the daylight has faded and so a love of light-painting began.

Here he explains how to paint the "quintessential" light orb.

