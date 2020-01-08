Not a lot of money, but a whole lot of community

Video

The seaside village of Jaywick has been ranked England's "most deprived" area three times in a row, but those living there tell a different story.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government looked at income, employment, education, health, crime, housing and living environment when conducting its most-recent survey.

But many residents speak of a wealth of community that cannot be measured in monetary terms.

Carol Churcher, Rosina Clarke and Jayne Nash tell the BBC what they love about their part of the Essex coast.