Not a lot of money, but a whole lot of community

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jaywick: Not a lot of money, but a wealth of community
The seaside village of Jaywick has been ranked England's "most deprived" area three times in a row, but those living there tell a different story.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government looked at income, employment, education, health, crime, housing and living environment when conducting its most-recent survey.
But many residents speak of a wealth of community that cannot be measured in monetary terms.
Carol Churcher, Rosina Clarke and Jayne Nash tell the BBC what they love about their part of the Essex coast.
-
08 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-51026944/jaywick-not-a-lot-of-money-but-a-wealth-of-communityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window