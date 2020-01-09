White rhino birth captured on camera

Video

A white rhino calf has been born at a zoo as part of a conservation breeding programme to help protect the future of the species.

The female was born to third-time mum Emily on Saturday after a 16-month pregnancy.

"All went smoothly... and the calf is strong and healthy," the Animal Care Team at Colchester Zoo said.

"Emily's calf took a little while to find her feet but was up and moving around within a few hours and has been feeding well."

The white rhino is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List as "near threatened" with a possible risk of extinction.