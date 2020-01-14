'I just love drawing with typewriters'

Video

An artist who draws with typewriters says he finds it a "weird way of having fun".

James Cook, 23, started to use typography to design pictures while doing his A-levels and now receives commissions for his work from all over the world, including an album cover for a contestant on American Pop Idol.

The architecture student from Braintree says the machines can be really hard to come by.

"People don’t tend to give them to charity shops - they either chuck them out because they don't quite work properly or they get lost through time.

"For me a faulty typewriter can often work just fine in terms of using it as a tool to create art."