Video

Two dolphins had to be rescued from the Thames Estuary after getting stuck in muddy waters.

They were spotted in trouble about 200m (656 ft) from the shore at Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, at about 12:00 GMT on Monday.

The fire service, coastguard, RNLI and British Divers Marine Life Rescue spent two hours freeing the animals before they could be taken back out to deeper water.

