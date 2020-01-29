'Race against time' to save historic shipwreck

Video

Divers monitoring an historic shipwreck in the Thames Estuary say it is at risk of being lost forever.

Located in a busy shipping lane, passing boats and currents are gradually exposing the London to the elements.

Steve Ellis regularly dives in the area and says the wreck is gradually deteriorating.

"It is literally a race against time for us to save the London," he told BBC Inside Out East.

Mr Ellis has started a charity, The London Shipwreck Trust, to raise support and funds to preserve the warship.

The London sank after her powder magazine exploded in March 1665 and the accident was mentioned in the diary of Samuel Pepys.

