'How I became a Shetland pony champion'

Shetland pony champion Zak Kent: 'It takes hard work and dedication'
A 12-year-old Shetland pony champion has told how he considered retired from racing after winning most of his events.
Zak Kent, from Essex, won 25 out of 27 races in the past season including the Royal Windsor Horse Show and the Liverpool Horse Show.
He also won the Shetland Pony Grand National at Newmarket by a nose-length.
Zak is now training a new pony and is hoping to win all his future competitions.
05 Feb 2020
