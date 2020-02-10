Video

A car has fallen into a sinkhole and six homes have been evacuated due to "unstable ground".

The Toyota Prius became trapped in Hatch Road, Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood, Essex, after the collapse early on Monday.

The fire service said there had been reports a sewer had partially collapsed but the exact cause of the sinkhole was not yet known.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said crews were on-site investigating.