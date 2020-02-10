Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Car falls into sinkhole and six homes evacuated in Brentwood
A car has fallen into a sinkhole and six homes have been evacuated due to "unstable ground".
The Toyota Prius became trapped in Hatch Road, Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood, Essex, after the collapse early on Monday.
The fire service said there had been reports a sewer had partially collapsed but the exact cause of the sinkhole was not yet known.
A spokesman for Anglian Water said crews were on-site investigating.
-
10 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-51446574/car-falls-into-sinkhole-and-six-homes-evacuated-in-brentwoodRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window