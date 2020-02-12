Media player
Woman jailed for trying to open Jet2 plane door on Stansted flight
A woman who tried to open a passenger plane door mid-flight has been jailed for two years.
The court heard Chloe Haines, 26, from High Wycombe, shouted “I’m going to kill you all”.
Two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane back to Stansted Airport, causing a sonic boom across Essex.
12 Feb 2020
