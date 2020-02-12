Video

A woman who tried to open a passenger plane door mid-flight has been jailed for two years.

The court heard Chloe Haines, 26, from High Wycombe, shouted “I’m going to kill you all”.

Two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to escort the plane back to Stansted Airport, causing a sonic boom across Essex.

