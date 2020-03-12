Children stuck on mudflats rescued by helicopter

Video

The moment four 12-year-old children were found and rescued after becoming stuck on mudflats has been captured on video.

Three girls and a boy were trapped at Wrabness, near Harwich, Essex, at about 18:45 GMT on Tuesday as the tide came in, police said.

One of the girls managed to call for help with just minutes of battery left on her phone.

The coastguard said two were able to free themselves while a helicopter winched the other two to safety by 22:05.