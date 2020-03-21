Beat the home-working fatigue with these exercises

Video

Is being stuck at home making you feel sluggish? These exercises could help give your body a boost.

Personal trainer, farmer and Instagrammer Tom Kemp demonstrates how you can keep mobile while spending more time at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

The 27-year-old, based in Essex, shows a workout that can be done at home and in the garden. He also includes options for people who find exercise more of a challenge.

"Regular exercise doesn't just boost your strength and fitness, the immune-boosting effects of working out protect your body from illness, while the mood-lifting hormones released can keep your mental health in check," said the social influencer, who pioneered an outdoor farm gym.