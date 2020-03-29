Coronavirus cookery for the culinary clueless
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jack Monroe: Coronavirus cookery for the culinary clueless

Do not be afraid to mix up your ingredients - that is the advice of food writer Jack Monroe, as we all make the most of our store cupboards during the coronavirus lockdown.

The cook, from Southend, Essex, has been sharing some top tips to help people who lack confidence in the kitchen.

The author is well-known for making the most of basic ingredients and says swapping around pulses and vegetables will still lead to a delicious meal.

  • 29 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Olympian Whitlock films workout videos from home