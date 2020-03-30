Nurses and relatives make 'stay at home' video

Video

Nurses on a hospital ward in Essex have produced a video to urge everyone to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

It features staff at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford and their relatives holding signs to encourage people to protect their families.

The video ends with the caption: "We're all making sacrifices to protect our loved ones. Protect each other. Protect yourself. Protect the NHS."

Acting senior sister on the Baddow ward, Leanne Fox, said: "We just thought, if we could get all of our loved ones together, it might send out quite a powerful message."