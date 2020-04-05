'He can be a vicious serpent'

Video

A man has discovered an unexpected downside to working from home during the coronavirus pandemic - having to share space with his "vicious" cat.

Andy Clarke, from Brightlingsea, Essex, has found black puss Ringo is causing issues if he gets ignored - and has been biting and scratching him.

"He can be a bit of a vicious serpent - all affectionate - and then he jumps on my shoulders, headbutts me, and tries to bite my nose off," he said.

"When I'm away I expect he probably curls up and sleeps, but he seems to have learned I'm here to give him biscuits and treats."

Mr Clarke managed to capture Ringo's actions on webcam as proof of his behaviour.