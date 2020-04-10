Try these arts and crafts at home this Easter

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colchester's Firstsite art gallery puts craft tutorials online
An Essex gallery has posted a number of arts and crafts tutorials online to keep families busy this Easter.
Firstsite, in Colchester, has been unable to run its Holiday Fun programme due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Instead, the charity has put step-by-step videos for ages four and upwards on its website.
In one video, artist Iris Gunnarsdottir shows how to create a snowdrop letter, which is common in her home country of Greenland.
-
10 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-52234663/colchester-s-firstsite-art-gallery-puts-craft-tutorials-onlineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window