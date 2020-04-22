Coronavirus: Online music therapy group a 'lifeline' in pandemic
Members of a music therapy group for people with dementia have welcomed its continuation online.
Together in Sound has been delivering the therapy for couples - those living with dementia and their partner or carer - since 2017.
But the coronavirus pandemic has forced the group, based in Saffron Walden, Essex, to move to virtual sessions.
"It's a lifeline, really," one participant told the BBC. "It's just something to look forward to and we can't wait for it to come."
The group is a partnership between Saffron Hall Trust and the Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy Research, based at Anglia Ruskin University.
