Autistic teenager recovers after days on ventilator

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Essex autistic teenager recovers after diagnosis
The parents of an autistic teenager say they "owe everything" to the NHS after their son spent several days on a ventilator with coronavirus.
Billy, 15, from Essex, was taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital after suffering a seizure on Easter Saturday.
He tested positive for Covid-19 but made a good recovery and was allowed home after four days.
His father, Dean Bush, said: "We owe everything to them [the NHS]. They're our heroes."
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-essex-52478182/coronavirus-essex-autistic-teenager-recovers-after-diagnosisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window