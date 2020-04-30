Autistic teenager recovers after days on ventilator

Video

The parents of an autistic teenager say they "owe everything" to the NHS after their son spent several days on a ventilator with coronavirus.

Billy, 15, from Essex, was taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital after suffering a seizure on Easter Saturday.

He tested positive for Covid-19 but made a good recovery and was allowed home after four days.

His father, Dean Bush, said: "We owe everything to them [the NHS]. They're our heroes."