'I feel like the world has covered my ears up'

Video

A woman has made a social media video to highlight the issues deaf people faced when people wear masks.

Melissa Julings, 34, from Norwich, said she wanted to share her experience along with other deaf people in order to raise awareness.

Speaking of the impact on her of people wearing masks, Ms Julings said: "I feel like the whole world has covered my ears up. Your face is my connection with you."

She said she "totally" accepts the need to wear them but urged people consider using pen and paper so people are clear about what is being said.