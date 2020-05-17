Students use Instagram after fashion show cancellation

Video

Fashion students have taken to social media to show off their designs after a graduation show was cancelled.

University Centre Colchester was due to stage an event showcasing the work, but the coronavirus pandemic meant the students were forced to work from home.

Chloe Jones, 22, from Colchester, said it was "tough" as they had been looking forward to it "the whole three years of our university experience".

An Instagram account was set up to create a virtual fashion show, to celebrate the work of the students from Essex, Suffolk and further afield.

Sophie Felgate, 22, from Braintree, said the solution was "not ideal" but the students weren't "lost completely".