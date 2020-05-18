Tourists flock to Essex beach as lockdown eases

Video

Hundreds of tourists flocked to the beach in Southend on Sunday, on the first weekend since lockdown restrictions were eased across England.

Temperatures reached the early 20 degrees celsius and saw many families enjoying the sun at the Essex resort.

One tourist, who travelled about 70 miles from Dunstable, Bedfordshire, said: "[I thought] nice weather, haven't been to the beach for a while, so I might as well."

Other beaches along the east coast seemed quieter, with BBC footage from Clacton, Southwold and Great Yarmouth showing fewer tourists.