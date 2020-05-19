Cheers as nurse leaves intensive care after 45 days

Video

A hospital nurse was cheered by colleagues after being discharged from intensive care, where he spent more than 45 days battling coronavirus.

Felix Khor, from Shoeburyness, Essex, had retired as an NHS nurse at Southend Hospital but worked as staff bank in the emergency department during the pandemic.

After spending time on a ventilator, he eventually became well enough to move to a Covid-19 ward - and received rapturous applause from fellow staff.

Mr Khor said he was "incredibly grateful" for his care.