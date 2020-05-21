'Mr Fit' GP needed seven weeks in intensive care

Video

A GP with no underlying health problems spent seven weeks in intensive care with coronavirus and warned his family he might not survive.

Mike Hare, 57, joked his nickname should be "Mr Fit" as he had run a marathon and enjoyed skiing, but needed a ventilator at Colchester Hospital after contracting Covid-19.

He said: "I had the, 'You've been asleep for six weeks' whisper in my ears, and then I woke up and I was in a bed.

"I think the patient has the lucky run, to be honest with you. My thoughts will go to anybody that's on a ventilator at the moment, but particularly their relatives."

He has since returned to hospital for more treatment but was confident he would see family again soon.