Bobby Norris sees 'terrifying rise' in online abuse

Reality star Bobby Norris says he has noticed a "terrifying surge" in online abuse during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Only Way is Essex cast member told MPs he has received almost daily death threats online.
He was giving evidence to the Petitions Committee about his campaign for tougher sanctions for online trolling.
He said: "The surge in online abuse, it's just terrifying and I hear so many messages and from so many people about how they're suffering, and it's devastating."
21 May 2020
