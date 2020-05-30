Volunteers deliver essentials to those in need
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Jaywick volunteers delivering essentials to those in need

A team of volunteers has been delivering essential supplies to people living in England's most deprived area.

Organised by the Jaywick Sands Revival Group, the parcels include food and cleaning items and are left at the doorsteps of those in need.

"We've had many people on the phone crying," volunteer Jayne Nash said.

One of the recipients, Julie Foxe, said the parcels were "excellent".

  • 30 May 2020
Go to next video: Students use Instagram after fashion show cancellation