Dad of quadruplets leaves hospital after six weeks

A mother of quadruplets said she thought their father was going to die after he spent six weeks in hospital with coronavirus.

Giovanni Sapia, 53, was critically ill in a coma at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, but has since been allowed home to continue his recovery.

His wife Anna Savchenko said it was "emotionally and physically" hard worrying about him while looking after their four three-year-olds.

She said: "It was scary and we were at the point where we really thought that he was going to die.

"Every time the hospital would ring me, I would take a deep breath because you just never knew what they were going to say."