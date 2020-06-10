'Listening to black voices is long overdue'

Video

A student has given her personal perspective on discrimination in the UK and the need for black voices to be heard.

Samira Diebire, 22, a student at the University of Essex, was at the Black Lives Matter protest in Colchester at the weekend.

Talking about racism in the UK, she said: 'However, here's quite subtle. When you walk down the street and you see people looking at you in a weird way.

"They hide their purse or they just look at you. I think it's time that people actually started listening to black people and to black voices because it's been long overdue."