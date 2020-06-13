'The conversation should have happened centuries ago'

Media player
Chelmsford Black Lives Matter protest organiser discusses racism
A university student has spoken about how she aims to bring communities together to highlight racism and inequality in Essex.
Malaika Gangooly, 19, has organised a Black Lives Matter protest in Chelmsford with three of her friends after being affected by the events in the US.
She said: "The killing of George Floyd was devastating and it motivated me to make a change.
"I think that this protest and protests all over the world is going to start that conversation that should have happened centuries ago."
13 Jun 2020
