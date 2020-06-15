World's biggest container ship docks in UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World's biggest container ship HMM Algeciras docks at London Gateway
The world's biggest container ship has docked in Essex after completing its maiden voyage.
HMM Algeciras measures 1,312ft (400m) long and 200ft (61m) wide - which is longer than the height of the Shard at 1,017ft (310m).
It docked at London Gateway on Sunday after travelling from China via South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.
The ship will unload a variety of goods before carrying UK exports back to China, via Singapore, on Monday evening.
