A 94-year-old woman was handed flowers and clapped by doctors and nurses as she left hospital following her recovery from coronavirus.

Clacton Hospital in Essex said Rebecca Moyes was "extremely ill" and needed several weeks of treatment, but staff were "pleasantly surprised" by her progress.

A spokeswoman said: "She's a very determined lady. She left the ward being able to stand and is determined to improve further to walking with the help of the community rehab team.

"Rebecca was greatly supported by her sons, who spoke of their appreciation of all the staff who looked after their mum."