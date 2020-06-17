Police filming jet skis say 'miracle' nobody hurt

Video

Police have released footage of jet skis being used near a busy beach and said it was a "miracle" nobody was hurt.

Essex Police posted a video on Twitter, recorded in Southend on Sunday, which shows about 10 craft being used "only a few feet away" from people in the water.

Sgt Paul Rawson from Essex Police said: "These antics are completely unacceptable. It was a miracle that young children were not hurt. I would urge anyone who uses any kind of craft to use it sensibly and adhere to the rules."

Officers said jet skis should not exceed 8 knots (9mph) if they were within 200m (656ft) of the shore.

Police said an investigation was under way.