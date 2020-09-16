An 11-year-old girl has spoken about how a new app funded by the NHS helped her cope with anxious thoughts as she started a new school.

Maisie said she sometimes struggled to get out of bed after developing anxiety a couple of years ago.

The app, called Lumi Nova, uses exposure therapy to recreate scenarios that young people may struggle with, and is being trialled at Maisie's new school in Essex.

Speaking about it, Maisie said: "I think it worked because when I was doing all the challenges it made me feel like, 'Oh, I know what's happening now.'"

If you or someone you know is struggling with anxiety, see here for NHS services that can help.