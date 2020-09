A ferry has been badly damaged by gale-force winds.

Video showed the Harwich Harbour Ferry in Essex half-submerged after bring ripped from its moorings at Ha'Penny Pier on Saturday morning.

It stayed afloat despite the choppy waters, and its owners said they hoped it would sail again next season, from Easter 2021.

The 2.5-mile (4km) ferry route between Suffolk and Essex has been running since 1912.